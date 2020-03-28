Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,500 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Amcor were worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,941,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,851,000 after buying an additional 27,771,481 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,552,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,035,000 after buying an additional 91,903 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,934,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,330,000 after buying an additional 744,761 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 142.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,740,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,552,000 after buying an additional 2,199,848 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,026,000. 30.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ian Wilson purchased 72,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $475,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $532,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.29.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $7.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.88. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 14.91%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.41%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

