Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,689,500 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the February 27th total of 8,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,075,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days. Approximately 15.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amc Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Amc Networks by 1,858.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Amc Networks during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amc Networks during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Amc Networks by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amc Networks from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Amc Networks from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amc Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their price objective on shares of Amc Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.14.

Shares of Amc Networks stock opened at $24.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.87. Amc Networks has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $61.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $785.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.85 million. Amc Networks had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 88.17%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amc Networks will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

