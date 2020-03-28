Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) Short Interest Down 20.6% in March

Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,016,200 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the February 27th total of 2,540,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 985,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMBA. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from to in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 2,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $82,385.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 6,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $257,606.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 942,174 shares in the company, valued at $36,735,364.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,335 shares of company stock worth $1,232,398 over the last three months. 6.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Ambarella by 115.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. 76.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $47.88 on Friday. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $73.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.95 and a 200-day moving average of $57.67. The company has a quick ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $57.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.18 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

