Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a corporate rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.97) price objective (up previously from GBX 122 ($1.60)) on shares of Alumasc Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of Alumasc Group stock opened at GBX 61 ($0.80) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.04 million and a PE ratio of 9.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 104.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 95.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.83. Alumasc Group has a 1 year low of GBX 65 ($0.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 133.45 ($1.76).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.95 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 2.62%. Alumasc Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.06%.

In other Alumasc Group news, insider Michael Leaf acquired 16,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.87) per share, for a total transaction of £10,807.50 ($14,216.65).

Alumasc Group Company Profile

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. The company offers solar shading and architectural screening products; balcony and balustrading systems; premium waterproofing solutions for flat roofs, including green roofs, blu-roofs, and roofing support services; exterior wall insulation and facades systems; integrated rain to drain solutions; and water management solutions to manage and attenuate water originating inside or outside of the buildings.

