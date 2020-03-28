Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,904,548 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $526,908,000 after buying an additional 4,779,836 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,380,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $259,967,000 after buying an additional 51,735 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,873,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $235,479,000 after buying an additional 1,032,059 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,387,933 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $115,386,000 after buying an additional 380,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,905,515 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $92,075,000 after buying an additional 645,200 shares during the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allison Transmission stock opened at $32.89 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $50.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.35.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 81.36% and a net margin of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is 13.99%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALSN. Zacks Investment Research cut Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Allison Transmission from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Allison Transmission from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

