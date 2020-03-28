ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, an increase of 123.8% from the February 27th total of 16,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

ALJJ stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.27. ALJ Regional has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.18.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ALJ Regional stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) by 67.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,479 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of ALJ Regional worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 5.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, consumer goods, toll, and transportation industries in the United States. It operates through three segments: Faneuil, Carpets, and Phoenix.

