Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALGN. State Street Corp lifted its position in Align Technology by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,075,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $556,476,000 after purchasing an additional 10,854 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in Align Technology by 11.7% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Align Technology by 3.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,678 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,316,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Align Technology by 21.5% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 9,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 2.1% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 14,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan E. Siegel sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total transaction of $383,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,169.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total transaction of $203,435.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALGN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.83.

ALGN stock opened at $177.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.88 and a 52 week high of $334.64.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $649.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.75 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

