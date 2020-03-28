Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:ALSK) Short Interest Up 121.8% in March

Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:ALSK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a growth of 121.8% from the February 27th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alaska Communications Systems Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:ALSK) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,705,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,526 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.10% of Alaska Communications Systems Group worth $4,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 35.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALSK opened at $1.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.12 million, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.79. Alaska Communications Systems Group has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.81.

Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $58.26 million for the quarter. Alaska Communications Systems Group had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 2.13%.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th.

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support service, managed IT security and IT professional services, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network to business and wholesale customers.

