Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

AKZOY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AKZOY opened at $21.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Akzo Nobel has a 1-year low of $16.47 and a 1-year high of $34.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.47.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Akzo Nobel will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. The company offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials primarily under the Dulux, Coral, Levis, and Flexa brands.

