Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.75.

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.07. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.99 and a 52 week high of $10.53.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $69.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.40 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 83.48% and a negative return on equity of 39.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Nicole R. Hadas sold 7,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $61,335.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Amello sold 6,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total transaction of $60,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,998 shares of company stock worth $182,683. 2.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,727,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,916,000 after purchasing an additional 13,777 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,815,000. Fusion Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,657,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,477,000 after purchasing an additional 79,006 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,358,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,903,000 after purchasing an additional 585,800 shares during the period. 64.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

