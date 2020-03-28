Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Short Interest Down 29.0% in March

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the February 27th total of 3,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of AIRT opened at $10.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Air T has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.31.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air T had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $73.30 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AIRT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Air T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Air T from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

In other Air T news, Director Raymond E. Cabillot bought 11,996 shares of Air T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $135,914.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,026.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas John Swenson bought 2,862 shares of Air T stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $34,200.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,508.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 22,530 shares of company stock valued at $267,934 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and ground support services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2018, this segment had 79 aircrafts under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

