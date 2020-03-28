AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Air Liquide’s core business is to supply oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and many other gases and services to most industries (for example: steel, oil refining, chemicals, glass, electronics, healthcare, food processing, metallurgy, paper and aerospace). Their global presence (130 subsidiaries in more than 65 countries) allows them to combine the resources and expertise of a global enterprise with a powerful local presence based on independent customer-focused teams. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AIQUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group cut AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of AIQUY stock opened at $24.49 on Wednesday. AIR LIQUIDE/ADR has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $30.35. The stock has a market cap of $57.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.90 and its 200-day moving average is $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 24,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 129,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 8,617 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 104,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 9,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 199,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after acquiring an additional 39,528 shares in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIR LIQUIDE/ADR Company Profile

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and gas solutions, such as industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and professionals and retail markets.

