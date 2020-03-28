Agios Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 2,404 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,290% compared to the average daily volume of 173 call options.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AGIO. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $35.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.70. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $68.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $0.12. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 348.96% and a negative return on equity of 73.42%. The firm had revenue of $35.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.58) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $356,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 146.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

