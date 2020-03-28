Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Short Interest Up 70.4% in March

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 939,700 shares, an increase of 70.4% from the February 27th total of 551,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 327,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

AGYS opened at $15.87 on Friday. Agilysys has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $37.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.86 and a 200-day moving average of $26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $402.64 million, a PE ratio of -33.77 and a beta of 0.18.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $41.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agilysys will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Agilysys from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Sidoti reduced their price objective on Agilysys from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agilysys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In related news, CFO Anthony Pritchett sold 4,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $143,700.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,023.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana Sue Jones acquired 2,810 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.29 per share, with a total value of $40,154.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 335.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 288,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,393,000 after purchasing an additional 222,393 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,699 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 9,294 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,377,000 after acquiring an additional 83,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

