Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Receiving Extremely Critical Media Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) have been trending extremely negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Agilent Technologies earned a daily sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the medical research company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Agilent Technologies’ analysis:

Shares of NYSE A opened at $70.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.33. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $61.13 and a 1 year high of $90.64.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 14.59%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on A. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.71.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $812,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,587,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Doak sold 3,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total value of $292,832.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 135,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,371,173.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,527 shares of company stock valued at $1,544,402.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

