Afterpay Touch Group Ltd (ASX:APT) Insider Acquires A$172,503.40 in Stock

Afterpay Touch Group Ltd (ASX:APT) insider Dana Stalder purchased 19,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$8.94 ($6.34) per share, for a total transaction of A$172,503.40 ($122,342.84).

Shares of ASX APT opened at A$19.10 ($13.55) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of A$30.25 and a 200-day moving average of A$31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.60, a current ratio of 11.03 and a quick ratio of 10.68. Afterpay Touch Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$19.28 ($13.67) and a fifty-two week high of A$41.14 ($29.18).

About Afterpay Touch Group

Afterpay Touch Group Limited operates as a payments company in Australia. The company offers a customer centric, omni channel retail service that facilitates commerce between retail merchants and their end-customers through a platform, which allows retail merchants to offer customers the ability to buy products on a ‘buy now, receive now, pay later' basis.

