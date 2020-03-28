Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) CEO Sells $401,979.42 in Stock

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) CEO Leone D. Patterson sold 39,526 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $401,979.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,252.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $11.43 on Friday. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $16.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.33 million, a PE ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 9.06 and a quick ratio of 9.06.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). Equities research analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADVM. BidaskClub lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies to in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.