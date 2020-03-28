Advanced Info Service PCL (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Advanced Info Service PCL (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:AVIFY opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. Advanced Info Service PCL has a 1-year low of $5.02 and a 1-year high of $7.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average of $6.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th.

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited operates as a mobile phone network company primarily in Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Phone Services, Mobile Phone and Equipment Sales, and Datanet and Broadband Services. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks in the frequency of 900 MHz; and in 2.1 GHz and 1800 MHz frequencies.

