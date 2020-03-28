ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Short Interest Down 24.9% in March

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 848,500 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the February 27th total of 1,130,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 322,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.
A number of research firms have weighed in on ADTN. MKM Partners upgraded ADTRAN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday. BidaskClub cut ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADTRAN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ADTRAN has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.
In other news, insider Daniel T. Whalen bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.71 per share, for a total transaction of $56,615.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel T. Whalen bought 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $120,825.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NASDAQ ADTN opened at $8.05 on Friday. ADTRAN has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.34.
ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. ADTRAN had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $115.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ADTRAN will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is -3,600.00%.
About ADTRAN
ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.
