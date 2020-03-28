ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Short Interest Down 24.9% in March

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 848,500 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the February 27th total of 1,130,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 322,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADTN. MKM Partners upgraded ADTRAN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday. BidaskClub cut ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADTRAN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ADTRAN has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

In other news, insider Daniel T. Whalen bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.71 per share, for a total transaction of $56,615.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel T. Whalen bought 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $120,825.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADTN. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of ADTRAN by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,109 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 14,585 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ADTRAN by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 116,724 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 23,341 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of ADTRAN by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 192,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 49,166 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ADTRAN by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 290,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,431,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADTN opened at $8.05 on Friday. ADTRAN has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.34.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. ADTRAN had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $115.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ADTRAN will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is -3,600.00%.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

