Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.19% of Addus Homecare worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Addus Homecare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Axiom International Investors LLC DE acquired a new position in Addus Homecare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,303,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Addus Homecare by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Addus Homecare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,388,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Addus Homecare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Addus Homecare alerts:

In other news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $2,398,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,108,743.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider W Bradley Bickham sold 676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total value of $65,531.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,236.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,666 shares of company stock worth $2,561,490. 20.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS opened at $66.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Addus Homecare Co. has a 52-week low of $43.13 and a 52-week high of $104.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.19.

ADUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti decreased their price objective on Addus Homecare from $115.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised Addus Homecare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub lowered Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Addus Homecare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Addus Homecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus Homecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.