Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ACRS. Zacks Investment Research cut Aclaris Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ACRS stock opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.50. The stock has a market cap of $46.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.00. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $7.15.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 317.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 28,749 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $103,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 389.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 66,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 78.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.