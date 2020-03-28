Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) PT Lowered to at Loop Capital

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) had its target price reduced by Loop Capital from to in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AAN. Northcoast Research lowered Aaron’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Aaron’s from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Aaron’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered Aaron’s from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Aaron’s from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.90.

AAN stock opened at $23.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.83. Aaron’s has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $78.65.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Aaron’s will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.11%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

