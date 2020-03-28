97,773 Shares in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 97,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,092,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of Crown as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Crown by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Crown by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown alerts:

CCK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Crown from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Crown from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Crown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.91.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $57.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.03. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.97 and a 1 year high of $80.57.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 37.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.