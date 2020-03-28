800 Shares in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Purchased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total transaction of $507,419.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.86, for a total value of $244,443.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,324.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,665 shares of company stock valued at $3,420,650 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FDS shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.73.

Shares of FDS opened at $254.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $271.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.22 and a 1-year high of $310.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $369.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.02 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 58.78% and a net margin of 25.01%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 28.80%.

FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

