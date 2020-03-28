500 Shares in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 520,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,643,000 after purchasing an additional 212,367 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,463,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 726,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,295,000 after purchasing an additional 103,500 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 778,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,785,000 after purchasing an additional 126,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on VNO shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cfra cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

VNO opened at $37.70 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $27.64 and a 12-month high of $70.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.85 and a 200-day moving average of $61.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 163.55%. The company had revenue of $460.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Barry Langer sold 4,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $283,425.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,480.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

