414 Shares in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 512.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of MCHP opened at $68.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.05. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $112.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.367 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

In related news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $413,191.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $181,699.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MCHP shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.85.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

