405 Shares in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 405 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UAL. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in United Continental in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in United Continental by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Continental by 458.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Continental in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Continental in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Continental alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on UAL. Bank of America lowered United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Buckingham Research lowered United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on United Continental from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on United Continental in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Continental presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $32.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $96.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.36.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. United Continental had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

United Continental Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for United Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.