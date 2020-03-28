327,100 Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 327,100 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,722,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Icahn Carl C purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,190,124,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of HP by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 43,357,950 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $813,980,000 after buying an additional 11,505,770 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,500,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 248.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,654,894 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $95,658,000 after buying an additional 3,318,494 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,549.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 448,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,308,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $16.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.60. The firm has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.36. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. HP had a net margin of 5.16% and a negative return on equity of 261.23%. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of HP from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. HP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.93.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

