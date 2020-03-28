3,216 Shares in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Purchased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,216 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Crocs by 4,006.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,971 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Crocs by 54.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Crocs news, Director Douglas J. Treff purchased 15,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.73 per share, for a total transaction of $367,221.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,250,173.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Bickley purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $43,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,919.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 20,575 shares of company stock valued at $468,427. 2.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CROX shares. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Crocs from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Crocs from to in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Crocs from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $18.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $43.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.07 and a 200-day moving average of $33.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.27.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. Crocs had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 94.74%. The company had revenue of $262.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.72) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

