30,985 Shares in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 30,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 20,815 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 294,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,279,000 after buying an additional 87,620 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 198,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,292,000 after buying an additional 104,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CAKE. BidaskClub downgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra dropped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Cheesecake Factory from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

CAKE opened at $16.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $727.45 million, a PE ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $51.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.52.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $694.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.79 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.17%.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

