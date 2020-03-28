309 Shares in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mairs & Power INC lifted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 1,167,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,851,000 after acquiring an additional 29,915 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,651,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 406,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,530,000 after buying an additional 154,085 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 343,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,558,000 after buying an additional 8,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 310,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,846,000 after buying an additional 56,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COR shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.44.

In other news, SVP Juan Font sold 1,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $104,670.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,191.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 5,012 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total transaction of $478,245.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,937 shares in the company, valued at $16,692,488.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,835 shares of company stock worth $3,642,407 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock opened at $110.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.86, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.57. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $90.07 and a 12 month high of $123.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.17 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 95.69%.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

