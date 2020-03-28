23,729 Shares in BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 38.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 52,976 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 47.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 178,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 57,002 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 39.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 517,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 146,078 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 165,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 15,444 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 52,946 shares during the period. 52.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BB shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackBerry has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

BlackBerry stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 1.80. BlackBerry Ltd has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $10.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day moving average of $5.69.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.