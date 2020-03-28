19,322 Shares in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,322 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in 3D Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $513,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in 3D Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $481,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in 3D Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in 3D Systems by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,319,331 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $27,053,000 after buying an additional 86,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in 3D Systems by 163.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,659 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 17,785 shares during the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DDD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of 3D Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of 3D Systems from to in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

In related news, EVP Radhika Krishnan sold 6,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $61,560.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3D Systems stock opened at $7.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.29. 3D Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $12.56.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The 3D printing company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $164.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.45 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

