18,690 Shares in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.06% of First Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FBNC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in First Bancorp by 1,919.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in First Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director Frederick Leslie Taylor acquired 4,176 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.93 per share, with a total value of $99,931.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,582 shares in the company, valued at $851,477.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric P. Credle acquired 1,000 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $27,490.00. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 6,496 shares of company stock valued at $160,025. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FBNC opened at $21.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $645.77 million, a PE ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.61 and a 200-day moving average of $36.05. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $41.34.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $69.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.73 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 11.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 23.23%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on First Bancorp in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of First Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.