16,731 Shares in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,731 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the fourth quarter worth about $644,169,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its position in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 2,034,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,797,000 after acquiring an additional 414,950 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the fourth quarter worth about $13,810,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 48.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 51,032 shares during the period. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new position in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the fourth quarter worth about $1,021,000. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSMX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De stock opened at $3.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $8.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.58.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 15.78%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De Company Profile

Banco Santander (México), SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

