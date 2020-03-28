1,245 Shares in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 150.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 1,644.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISCK stock opened at $17.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Discovery Inc Series C has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $31.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.30 and its 200 day moving average is $27.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.39.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DISCK shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Discovery Inc Series C

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

