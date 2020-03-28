$0.51 EPS Expected for Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) to announce earnings per share of $0.51 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Hamilton Lane reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $68.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.30 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 49.43% and a net margin of 18.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HLNE. BidaskClub raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock opened at $55.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 0.88. Hamilton Lane has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $74.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is presently 57.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLNE. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 770,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,911,000 after purchasing an additional 61,887 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,694,000 after acquiring an additional 13,267 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter worth $1,979,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,039,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,933,000 after acquiring an additional 80,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. 50.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

