Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Given “Neutral” Rating at BTIG Research

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

ZS has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $58.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.82 and a beta of 1.11. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $89.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.57.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 13.55% and a negative net margin of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $101.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,650,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $46,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,595 shares in the company, valued at $74,757.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 240,607 shares of company stock valued at $14,235,717. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Zscaler by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,074,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,978,000 after purchasing an additional 814,832 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,119,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,548,000 after purchasing an additional 386,697 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,925,000 after purchasing an additional 13,506 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 803,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,382,000 after purchasing an additional 461,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,454,000 after purchasing an additional 30,171 shares in the last quarter. 40.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

