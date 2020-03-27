Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Andrew William Fraser Brown Sells 6,000 Shares

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,651 shares in the company, valued at $887,315. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Andrew William Fraser Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 2nd, Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 4,298 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $226,977.38.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $58.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of -117.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Zscaler Inc has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $89.54.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Zscaler had a negative net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $101.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Zscaler Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 23.4% in the third quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZS. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

