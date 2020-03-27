Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Given New $7.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at BTIG Research from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Zosano Pharma in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine cut Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zosano Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.31.

Shares of ZSAN opened at $0.54 on Friday. Zosano Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $5.46. The company has a market cap of $31.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average of $1.46.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.02.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Zosano Pharma by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 33,057 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Zosano Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Zosano Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zosano Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Aisling Capital Management LP raised its position in Zosano Pharma by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Aisling Capital Management LP now owns 2,718,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after buying an additional 689,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

Zosano Pharma Company Profile

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its Adhesive Dermally-Applied Microarray technology. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.

