Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its position in shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $919,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the third quarter worth about $16,628,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 8,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zillow Group news, Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 4,200 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $185,976.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,271,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,857,901.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 199,600 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $12,047,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,968.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 387,492 shares of company stock worth $23,050,789. 19.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $40.78 on Friday. Zillow Group Inc has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $66.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.55 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.81.

Z has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

