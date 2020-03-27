Zacks: Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports.

Zacks has also assigned Coffee an industry rank of 93 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JVA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Coffee from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Coffee from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Coffee from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Coffee stock opened at $2.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.94. Coffee has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $6.07. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 1.54.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.29 million during the quarter. Coffee had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Coffee by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 373,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 17,220 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coffee by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 283,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 24,595 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coffee during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coffee

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as to coffee shop operators.

