Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) Will Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for HD Supply’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.68. HD Supply posted earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HD Supply will report full year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HD Supply.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS.

HDS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of HD Supply from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of HD Supply from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of HD Supply from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of HD Supply from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HD Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.64.

HDS stock opened at $27.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.09. HD Supply has a 1-year low of $21.69 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

In related news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe acquired 41,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.59 per share, for a total transaction of $970,233.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HD Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $88,580,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HD Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $42,419,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of HD Supply in the third quarter valued at $39,175,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 917.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,033,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after buying an additional 931,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 1,540.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 989,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,778,000 after buying an additional 928,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

About HD Supply

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

