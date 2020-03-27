Zacks: Analysts Expect Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CATB) to Announce -$0.41 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CATB) will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.44). Catabasis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.62) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($1.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($0.83). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.07.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CATB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATB. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $498,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 55,441 shares during the period. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $71.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.33. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $9.76.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activate B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

