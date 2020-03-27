Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Short Interest Down 42.4% in March

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,249,300 shares, a decrease of 42.4% from the February 27th total of 28,210,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 123,533,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $487,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592,284 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,452,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,239,000 after buying an additional 7,580,160 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,007,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,831,000 after buying an additional 1,361,080 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $68,476,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,074,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,897,000 after buying an additional 369,239 shares in the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AUY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

AUY stock opened at $3.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $4.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average is $3.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.94.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Yamana Gold had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $383.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Yamana Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.009 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

