Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.50 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

NYSE:WOR opened at $24.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.63. Worthington Industries has a 12-month low of $19.28 and a 12-month high of $44.69.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WOR. Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet raised Worthington Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.