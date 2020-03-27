Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Upgraded to “Buy” by Berenberg Bank

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) was upgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,200 ($42.09) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 4,000 ($52.62). Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WIZZ. Barclays upped their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 4,380 ($57.62) to GBX 4,500 ($59.19) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. HSBC upgraded Wizz Air to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,200 ($42.09) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup upgraded Wizz Air to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 4,500 ($59.19) to GBX 2,700 ($35.52) in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale upgraded Wizz Air to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,480 ($45.78) to GBX 4,750 ($62.48) in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 3,600 ($47.36) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,005 ($52.68).

LON:WIZZ opened at GBX 2,370 ($31.18) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a PE ratio of 9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.51, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Wizz Air has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,526 ($59.54). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,500.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,775.09.

In other Wizz Air news, insider Diederik Pen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,175 ($54.92), for a total value of £626,250 ($823,796.37). Also, insider Barry Eccleston purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,414 ($44.91) per share, with a total value of £85,350 ($112,273.09).

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Tour Operator. The Airline segment operates under the Wizz Air brand.

