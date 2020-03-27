Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Major Shareholder Ronald G. Olson Sells 4,500 Shares

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) major shareholder Ronald G. Olson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total transaction of $575,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,579,425.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ronald G. Olson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Ronald G. Olson sold 5,000 shares of Winmark stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.32, for a total transaction of $991,600.00.

NASDAQ WINA opened at $138.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.34. Winmark Co. has a 12 month low of $116.10 and a 12 month high of $215.00. The company has a market capitalization of $490.68 million, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.23.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 43.86% and a negative return on equity of 494.54%. The business had revenue of $17.88 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Winmark by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Winmark by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Port Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Winmark by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 45,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after acquiring an additional 7,945 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Winmark by 9,283.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WINA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Winmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Winmark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

