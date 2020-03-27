Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Director Scott Arnold Dahnke Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Director Scott Arnold Dahnke bought 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.01 per share, for a total transaction of $400,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:WSM opened at $42.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $77.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised Williams-Sonoma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $67.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.84.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 63,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth about $81,640,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 7,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 898,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,016,000 after purchasing an additional 70,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.