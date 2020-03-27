Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $66.81 million for the quarter. Williams Industrial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 0.89%.

Shares of WLMS stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. Williams Industrial Services Group has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $21.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Get Williams Industrial Services Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WLMS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Williams Industrial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides general and specialty construction, maintenance and modification, and plant management support services to the nuclear, hydro and fossil power generation, pulp and paper, refining, petrochemical, and other process and manufacturing industries. The company offers nuclear power plant maintenance, modification, and construction services; maintenance, repair, and capital project services for other industrial and power generation facilities, including paper, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, and natural gas; and repair, modifications, maintenance, and builds services for municipal water and wastewater facilities.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Industrial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Industrial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.